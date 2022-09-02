Man receives 70 years for child sex abuse and child porn pleas

A Waynesboro man was sentenced to 70 years in prison Friday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for earlier pleas to charges of child sex abuse and producing child pornography.

Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, received a sentence of 100 years, with 30 years suspended from Circuit Judge Paul Dryer, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Jones pleaded guilty in March to charges of sexually abusing two young boys. His girlfriend at the time of his 2020 arrest also found videos depicting the abuse. Jones has been held in jail since his arrest.

Jones’ guilty pleas included three counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child under 13, four counts of forcible sodomy with a child under 13, one count of attempted forcible sodomy, one count of production of child pornography with a child under 15, two counts of production of child pornography, three counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15 and one count of object sexual penetration with a child under 13.

Ledbetter said the case contained “a bad set of facts.”

“This defendant is a particularly foul and reprehensible individual,” he said. “There is no place in our society for an individual like him.”

The prosecutor who handled the case was Assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Elysse Stolpe.