Three men wearing masks and brandishing a weapon robbed a man Thursday afternoon after stopping in front of his vehicle in Augusta County.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened about 12:18 p.m. at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262.

The robbery victim, a 39-year-old male, said three Black males driving a white Honda stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting 262. All wore masks, and one had dreadlocks. The men demanded cash.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on Route 262 toward Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County. The robbery victim notified 911 after the robbery.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the public “should be on high alert, be aware of their surroundings, especially when stopped at a stop light or an intersection.”

Any person with information about Thursday’s armed robbery should call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.