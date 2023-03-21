Waynesboro police searched Tuesday for a man wanted in connection with a Monday shooting and theft of a car from the city.

The car was found unoccupied Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect who remains at large is Zaine Anthony Wells, Jr., 25, of Waynesboro. Police said Wells is charged with six different offenses, including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, abuse and neglect of a child, grand larceny of a vehicle and assault and battery against a family member.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Ohio Street and Magnolia Avenue about 3:19 p.m. Monday after a report of a domestic incident and possible shooting. They found an adult male with a single gunshot wound. The wounded man was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center after police officers offered first aid.

Wells was identified as the suspect and is said to have left the incident area in a stolen red 2007 four-door Volkswagen. The vehicle was found Tuesday afternoon unoccupied.

Wells is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Any person with information about the incident should contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.