Mount Sidney man arrested after shooting gun during family dispute

Augusta County deputies arrested a Mount Sidney man Tuesday after a domestic dispute between a father and son.

“This was an isolated incident stemming from a family dispute," said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies responded to a domestic situation between a father and son involving a gun on Harmony Lane in Mount Solon, according to the press release. Deputies were able to locate one of the involved parties still on scene, who told them a pistol had been discharged during an argument.

Investigator’s determined only one shot had been fired and no injuries occurred to anyone.

Terry Hemp, 49, of Mount Sidney, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle.

Hemp is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.