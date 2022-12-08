Number of charges reduced for local businessman

A Waynesboro business owner still faces felony charges of embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports, but several of the charges against him have been withdrawn.

Aaron Michael Mallory, 29, owner of the Farmhaus Coffee Company on Main Street, stipulated in Waynesboro District Court Thursday to two charges. Those are one felony charge of embezzlement and one misdemeanor charge of failing to file meals tax reports with the Waynesboro commissioner of the revenue.

However, Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter asked that five felony charges of embezzlement and five misdemeanor failing to file meals tax charges be withdrawn.

Ledbetter said he will present the remaining felony embezzlement charge to the city grand jury in January for indictment. The prosecutor said he anticipates there could be a subsequent plea agreement with Mallory on the two remaining charges.

Mallory has paid the city the more than $8,000 he owed in meals taxes he had previously failed to pay between March and September of this year, according to Ledbetter.

The warrants against Brooks said the business owner failed to turn over meals tax receipts of more than $1,000 monthly between March and September. According to Ledbetter, business owners have a fiduciary responsibility to hold taxes collected each month and turn them over to the city’s commissioner of the revenue by the 20th of the following month.

Business owners are also required to make monthly reports to the city showing the amount of taxes collected.

When the amount of funds collected exceeds $1,000 and is not paid, the embezzlement charge becomes a felony.