Police charge man with multiple child porn counts

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested an Afton man on eight counts of child pornography.

Edward Charles Miller, 29, of Afton, has been charged with four counts of possessing child pornography and four counts of producing, distributing or financing child pornography.

The police investigation started in December when the department received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about someone downloading child pornography images.

Waynesboro police identified an address in the 300 block of Windigrove Drive and Miller as the alleged offender.

Evidence collected from a search warrant by city detectives led to Miller’s arrest.

He has been released from jail on a $2,500 secured bond.