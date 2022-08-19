 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police charge man with multiple child porn counts

  • Updated
  • 0
Edward Charles Miller

Edward Charles Miller

 Submitted

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested an Afton man on eight counts of child pornography.

Edward Charles Miller, 29, of Afton, has been charged with four counts of possessing child pornography and four counts of producing, distributing or financing child pornography.

The police investigation started in December when the department received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about someone downloading child pornography images.

Waynesboro police identified an address in the 300 block of Windigrove Drive and Miller as the alleged offender.

Evidence collected from a search warrant by city detectives led to Miller’s arrest.

He has been released from jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthcare workers in India prepare for monkeypox spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert