Police pursuit results in death of K-9 and injures two officers

A police pursuit of a Waynesboro woman with outstanding warrants led to the death of a K-9 and injuries to two officers on Friday evening, Staunton police announced in a press release.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, members of the Staunton Police Department and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were at the Staunton Walmart for an investigation when they observed an unrelated individual wanted on outstanding warrants inside a vehicle as a passenger, the release said.

The driver, Brandi R. Campbell, 28, of Waynesboro, struck two law enforcement officers while attempting to flee after police made contact with the vehicle.

Deputies with the ACSO and Virginia State Police troopers responded to assist in stopping the suspect vehicle and an approximate 17-minute pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle was stopped on Douglas Lane just outside of Waynesboro and three people were detained. One was ultimately released, and the other two, Campbell and Christopher Hoylman, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.