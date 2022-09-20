Police searching for escaped inmate

Police searched for Tuesday afternoon for an escaped inmate in the area of the Highland and Augusta County line on Route 250.

Both the Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Office were searching for the escapee.

Inmate Shaun Gwin was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona from a court appearance in Highland County when he escaped. He kicked out the window of a deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was not injured.

“Shaun Gwin has escaped from law enforcement custody. If you see him, notify law enforcement immediately,” said Sheriff Ronald Wimer of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. “Do not approach Mr. Gwin.”

Gwin is described as a white male with brown eyes and hair. He was also last seen wearing orange Middle River Regional Jail jumpsuit. He is 34 years old.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.