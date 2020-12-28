Public's assistance requested in locating wanted Deerfield man

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a wanted Deerfield man.

Deputies were dispatched on Sunday to Tim's Draft Lane in Deerfield for a violation of a protective order, the sheriff's office said. While enroute, deputies located the alleged suspect's vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator did not stop. The vehicle came to a rest on Stover Shop Road in Churchville, and the driver fled on foot.

The suspect, Robert Paul Haines, is described as a white male, 31, 6-feet 1-inch tall and 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Warrants were obtained for two counts of felony property damage, one count of felony eluding, and one count of possession of controlled substances.

Anyone with information on Haines whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.