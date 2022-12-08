 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff’s Office seeks burglary suspect

A suspect described as a white male allegedly burglarized a business in Stuarts Draft.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a supect in a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft.

The burglary happened in the early morning hours Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white male. He wore a navy blue coat, blue jeans and had facial hair.

Any person with information should contact investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

