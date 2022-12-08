Sheriff’s Office seeks burglary suspect

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a supect in a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft.
The burglary happened in the early morning hours Sunday.
The suspect is described as a white male. He wore a navy blue coat, blue jeans and had facial hair.
Any person with information should contact investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
