The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a camper that was stolen from the 1400 block of East Side Highway in Waynesboro on July 23.
The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado, single cab, long bed, two-wheel drive pickup.
The camper is a white 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie travel trailer with Virginia registration L325898.
Anyone with information about the theft of knows the whereabouts of the camper is asked to call the sheriff's office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
