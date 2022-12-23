Special delivery: Deputies to spread Christmas cheer throughout Augusta County

Deliveries will be made Saturday throughout the Valley in preparation for Christmas by FedEx, UPS, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service.

Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will join the rush to get gifts where they need to go, delivering their annual presents on Christmas Eve throughout the county to less fortunate kids and families.

Sheriff Donald Smith and his crew began delivering Christmas gifts seven years ago, he said. He was inspired to do so when he realized not everyone saw him and his deputies in a warm light. While speaking at an elementary school, he saw a child hide under a desk in fear of him.

“It bothered me,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of good kids, but they come from nothing, or they’re raised in bad circumstances.”

After watching the child hide under a desk, Smith decided to build a stronger relationship with the children and community.

“This is a way to keep out the bad and let them see that we are people,” he said. “We are people just like them, and no matter how they see us, we bring them gifts.”

Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office agreed.

“It’s a positive interaction between us,” Snyder said. “People don’t like the police, so this is a positive interaction for us to reach out to kids and be that positive role model.”

Snyder said Smith has always had a heart for children, and helping give them Christmas gifts is something he enjoys.

“He has a really big heart for kids,” she said. “He hates that a child would not get Christmas gifts.”

When Smith first decided he wanted to help provide presents to children, he reached out to more than 18 Augusta County Schools and asked for a list of less fortunate students. Each child on the list had an opportunity to write down what they wanted or needed for Christmas. Several businesses in Augusta County helped pay for the gifts. The first year was such a success; it has continued to this day.

Until now, the sheriff’s department delivered bicycles. However, this year children choose either a bike or a gift.

“Some kids are getting the presents; some kids are getting the bike,” Smith said. “It’s whatever they wanted.”

Deputy Wayne Surface, who has participated in the gift delivery every year, said watching the children react when given a bicycle is “priceless.” He remembers one time when a child covered their eyes and was touched by the look of surprise and happiness on the child’s face when they opened their eyes.

“As we left, what was so cool about it was that we just kind of looked at each other, and everybody was kind of wiping their eyes,” Surface said.

“It makes you appreciate what you have,” Snyder agreed. “Those kids are not as fortunate as others, and seeing their eyes light up because of something they asked for is rewarding.”