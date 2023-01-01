Staunton man arrested after foot chase in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — A Staunton man was arrested Friday after a foot chase with Augusta County deputies.

“This incident was extremely dangerous for the community, the deputies, and the suspect," Sheriff Donald Smith said.

According to a press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county Friday night. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a checkpoint at the intersection of Hermitage and Long Meadow roads when it suddenly stopped in the street and made an abrupt left turn on Old Hermitage Road, proceeding in the opposite direction. When a deputy got behind the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, he saw the suspect throw what appeared to be a large bag of white substance into the roadway.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued, the release said. The pursuit proceeded east on Hermitage Road into Waynesboro and back into Augusta County on Rockfish Road. The deputy briefly lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but another deputy in the area located it.

The suspect vehicle again eluded deputies and refused to stop during the pursuit on Rockfish Road, the release said. In an attempt to evade the deputy, the suspect vehicle turned into a driveway off of Rockfish Road, then backed the car out of the driveway into the roadway blocking the travel lane, and attempting to go the opposite direction, thus causing the deputy to crash. The suspect's vehicle fled the scene.

Minutes later, the suspect vehicle was sighted in the Grottoes area. Deputies attempted to stop the car using tire deflation devices but were unsuccessful. However, deputies continued to pursue the suspect vehicle south on East Side Highway. The suspect vehicle stopped on East Side Highway near Patterson Mill Road, and the suspect jumped out of the car, and a brief foot pursuit began. While the suspect was running on foot, he was throwing bags of suspected narcotics on the ground, the release said.

Once the suspect, Brandon M. Anderson, 43, of Staunton, was arrested, deputies recovered over a pound of suspected methamphetamine.

The Virginia State Police investigated the crash that involved the deputy. The VSP charged Anderson with 46.2-894-felony hit & run, 18.2-57-felony assault on a law enforcement officer, and multiple traffic violations.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charged Anderson with 46.2-817-felony eluding and 18.2-248-possession with intent to distribute.

Anderson is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

The deputy involved in the crash was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville with minor injuries, where he was treated and released.

Smith is asking anyone who was run off the roadway or witnessed the suspect throw anything out of the vehicle during the pursuit to call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.