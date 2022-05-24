Staunton man charged for weekend hit-and-run accidents

A Staunton man has been charged for multiple hit-and-run accidents that happened last weekend in Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department said Christopher Lewis Johnson, 47, of Staunton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, two charges of felony hit and run and driving under the influence.

Police said they were called to the 2100 block of West Main Street about 6 Saturday night for a report of a traffic crash. Police were told that the car involved in the accident continued on West Main, and that three additional crashes happened in the 2800 block of West Main.

Johnson was located by police in the 200 block of Lew DeWitt Boulevard.. He was taken to Augusta Health for medical treatment. A female passenger involved in the accidents was also taken to the hospital.

Johnson was arrested and later released on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.