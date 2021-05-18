Staunton woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff

STAUNTON — A woman was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with members of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, a press release said.

Deputies were attempting to serve a court order and conduct a welfare check on the woman at her home in the 700 block of Parkersburg Turnpike shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

After making contact with the homeowner, a woman in her 60s, deputies learned she was reportedly armed with a hand- gun.

“Threats to shoot the deputies were made and the woman barricaded herself inside the home,” the release said.

Additional resources, including members of the SWAT, negotiations and K-9 team were called to the scene to assist. Several hours of negotiations and less lethal tactics were utilized in an effort to end the incident peacefully.

“However, the homeowner refused to disarm herself and surrender,” the release said.

After negotiations failed around 3:45 p.m., members members of the SWAT entered the home and ended the armed standoff. Two loaded handguns were recovered at the scene.