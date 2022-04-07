Suspended Wilson High teacher charged with sexual battery

A Wilson Memorial High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation.

The allegations against Michael Freeman, 47, of Waynesboro, involved inappropriate touching of students. Freeman was arrested on the sexual battery charge Wednesday, and has been released on bond, according to The Sheriff’s Office. The charge of sexual battery is a Class 1 misdemeanor, carrying a penalty upon conviction of up to a year in jail or a $2,500 fine, or both.

Freeman was placed on suspension by the Augusta County Schools in early March, according to a release from the school district on March 4. The school district said Thursday that Freeman remains suspended from all duties. The Augusta County Schools said in the release that it “remains in contact with law enforcement and child protective services regarding the allegations against the individual.”

In addition to serving as a Wilson Memorial teacher, Freeman has worked as a cross country and track coach at the high school since being hired in the summer of 2020. Previously, Freeman worked as a physical education teacher in the Waynesboro Schools at Berkeley Glenn Elementary.

