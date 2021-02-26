Swoope man killed in crash during pursuit

CRAIGSVILLE — A Swoope man died after he crashed following a police pursuit late Thursday night, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver, Ronald Alvin Colvin, 87, died at the scene of the crash.
At around 10:52 p.m. Thursday, an Augusta County deputy was traveling westbound in the 2900 block on Parkersburg Turnpike in Swoope when he noticed a 1993 Lincoln Town car quickly approaching him from behind, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department. The deputy checked the vehicle’s speed with radar and determined it was traveling at 75 miles per hour.
Police said the vehicle began tailgating the deputy, who was operating a marked cruiser, before passing the deputy on a solid double-yellow line and accelerating to 85 miles per hour. The deputy activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect continued to operate the vehicle recklessly and maintained speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour on Little Calf Pasture Highway, police said.
The driver entered Craigsville at high speeds and lost control of the vehicle while in a curve of the road, police said. The vehicle struck an embankment and utility pole in the 100 Block of Craig Street. The pursuit lasted about eight minutes and went a distance of nearly 12 miles.
When the deputy approached the crashed vehicle he found Colvin severely injured and pinned inside the wreckage, police said. Emergency crews extracted him and began life-saving efforts.
The Sheriff’s Office received information from a witness after the crash who reported they had been tailgated and passed in a no-passing zone by the same vehicle on Parkersburg Turnpike. According to statements from the witness, authorities believe incident occurred just before Colvin passed the deputy.
“Our condolences go out to Mr. Colvin’s family and friends,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a release. “We are still investigating the events that led to this deadly crash, and we are deeply saddened by the tragic outcome.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
