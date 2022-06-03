Tattoo artist convicted of sexual assault

A Waynesboro Circuit Court jury needed but 40 minutes Friday to return a sexual assault guilty verdict against a tattoo artist.

John Mohler, 45, of Waynesboro, was convicted of object sexual penetration in connection with an incident at Extreme Expressions in downtown Waynesboro last November.

The 18-year-old female victim testified that Mohler put a finger in her vagina and rubbed the genital area while she was receiving a tattoo at Extreme Expressions on Nov. 5. The tattoo location was on her abdomen near her hipbone.

The victim said Mohler grabbed both sides of her underwear and pulled them down while performing the tattoo. She requested a blanket to cover her. But she said Mohler put one of his hands under the blanket causing her to feel “fingers on my vagina and moving around in a circular motion.” The woman said she wanted to escape, but felt stiff and did not know what to do.

Mohler testified in his defense, saying repeatedly he never touched the young woman’s vagina and never made sexual advances toward her. He said the tattoo location was close to her genital area and he needed to clean on the location and close to it so that bacteria would not get in the tattoo.

Mohler’s attorney, Brian Jones, said the woman had shown inconsistency in her statements to police, initially telling them there was no penetration and saying the same in a written statement.

But Elysse Stolpe, the assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s attorney, said the victim did not initially understand what legally constitutes penetration.

In her closing statement Stolpe said the 18-year-old woman went to Extreme Expressions expecting service but found herself “in a position of vulunerabilty.” She said Mohler was wielding a tattoo gun and was a much bigger person than his tattoo subject. Further evidence of the resistance to Mohler was exhibited by the woman “kicking her leg” in resistance to what was happening.

A presentencing investigation was asked for by Jones, Mohler’s attorney, and sentencing was set for Sept. 28. The maximum sentence for object sexual penetration is life.

Mohler’s legal issues are not over. On Monday he goes on trial for a separate accusation of object sexual penetration of a minor in Waynesboro Circuit Court. That accusation stems from a teen saying he engaged in inappropriate touching while she was receiving a tattoo at Extreme Expressions.

