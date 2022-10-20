Tattoo artist receives 35 years in prison

A Waynesboro tattoo artist was given 35 years in prison Wednesday by a circuit judge for two sexual assault convictions rendered in June.

A jury convicted John Mohler, 46, in June of object sexual penetration, and a few days later, he entered a plea to aggravated sexual battery in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

In the object sexual penetration conviction, an 18-year-old woman testified that Mohler inappropriately touched her while she received a tattoo near her hipbone in November of 2021 at Extreme Expressions, a downtown business that provides tattoo and piercing services. The victim said Mohler put a finger in her vagina and rubbed the genital area.

The separate aggravated sexual battery plea stemmed from a female minor saying Mohler engaged in inappropriate touching while she was receiving a tattoo at Extreme Expressions.

Both victims offered victim impact statements and appeared at Wednesday’s sentencing.

The victim that resulted in Mohler’s object sexual penetration conviction said the nightmare of what he did continues for her. She said she has nighmares, post traumatic stress disorder and said “I am continually questioning should I do this or that.”

“You are a monster and not human in my eyes,” she said in addressing Mohler. She said Mohler must be held accountable for what he did.

The second victim’s case resulted in the aggravated sexual battery by Mohler. She said Mohler’s actions “damaged me more than any pain I’ve had.” She said she cannot “take a shower or sleep without flashbacks.”

The lone defense witness for Mohler was a friend, Ronald Burns. He said he knew Mohler as a man who had raised 7 children, and helped him through a crisis when his wife was suffering from cancer.

“I never saw John harm anyone or treat someone with disrespect,” Burns said. “There is goodness in that man,” he said.

Sentencing guidelines called for Mohler to receive a prison term of between 13 and 28 years.

But Assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Elysse Stolpe asked Judge Paul Dryer to deviate from this sentencing guidelines. She said he had occupied a position of public trust as a tattoo artist and it was clear “he cannot safely be free in society.”

Stolpe pointed to a long list of criminal convictions by Mohler, including ones for drugs and malicious wounding. She said his criminal behavior had escalated to include “sexual violence.”

Mohler’s attorney, Brian Jones, said the two convictions in Waynesboro were his client’s first for sexual offenses. He said Burns’ testimony showed “John Mohler can be a good person” and asked for no more than a 13-year sentence.

Dryer said the goals of sentencing include an obligation to protect society. He handed down a consecutive sentence of 20 years on the aggravated sexual battery conviction and 25 years with 10 years suspended on the object sexual penetration conviction.

Prior to Dryer’s pronouncement of sentence, Mohler told the judge he “was truly sorry” and said he never “meant to hurt anybody.”