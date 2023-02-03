A Weyers Cave man and two juveniles have been charged with the theft of firearms found on Riverheads High School grounds.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Hunter Bryce Garcia of Weyers Cave has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and obstruction of justice. He was being held without bond Friday at Middle River Regional Jail. The two juveniles face similar charges to those of Garcia.

A school resource officer on duty at Riverheads High Tuesday was alerted to the possibility of students attending a sporting event at the school having guns.

The school and the Sheriff’s Office searched for the guns, which were taken from a vehicle and hidden on school property. The guns were subsequently located.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the Augusta County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of the students as our number one priority. This was an isolated incident that could have ended very badly. Situations like this should not be occurring at our schools. Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin and I spoke with all students about keeping our schools safe. Our citizens can be assured that threats to our schools will be charged appropriately. Children need to understand that there will be consequences when innocent people’s lives are put in danger.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.