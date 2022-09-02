Three people convicted for disorderly conduct in Augusta County Sheriff’s protests

Three people were convicted of disorderly conduct in Augusta County District Court on Friday for charges stemming from protesting inside the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby in Verona in July 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office said those convicted of the disorderly conduct charges were Cortez Cameron Nathan, Dylan Tyler Jorgensen and Stephen Lawrence Nelson.

Other defendants charged with county noise ordinance violations were determined to be not guilty. The District Court ruled that the charges were free speech protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

The noise ordinance charges were based on protestors use of bullhorns outside the Sheriff’s Office from June 25, 2021 to July 20, 2021