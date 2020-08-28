Traffic stop nets three arrests in Waynesboro

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop on Lew Dewitt Boulevard Thursday night, Waynesboro police said.

During the stop, Waynesboro Police Department Patrol Division officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a smoking device, scales, two firearms and $1,060.

Chaz Dylan Newville, 28, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, along with possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.

Paul Darryl Edwards, 57, of Stuarts Draft, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Erin Joy Holbrook, 26, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.

All three suspects are in custody and are being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

