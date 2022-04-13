Trial set for Fishersville man charged after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A summer jury trial has been set for Jeffrey McKellop, a former Special Forces soldier living in Fishersville, accused of assaulting four Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in which more than 2,000 supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol Building.

McKellop was identified by two online tips, one from a fellow soldier, that led the FBI to arrest him. In the video footage taken on Jan. 6, authorities identified who they believe is McKellop assaulting officers with a flagpole. Court documents state one officer had a laceration near the left eye and three other Metropolitan police officers were physically assaulted by the same subject.

Officer body cam footage from that day shows what prosecutors say is McKellop approaching the line of MPD officers and using his hands to push officers back, court documents state. He is recorded pushing one officer and attempting to grab riot control spray off another. After pushing an MPD officer, the man “briefly moved back to a group of rioters, at which point he picked up a bottle and threw it at the line of MPD and USCP officers.”

“During this confrontation, as the MPD officer positions himself with the riot-control spray aimed toward McKellop and the crowd, McKellop picks up a flagpole from the ground and shoves it into the face of the MPD Officer. McKellop then throws the flagpole, similar in fashion to throwing a spear,” court documents allege.

McKellop, 56, faces 12 total charges including four counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, two counts of knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or ground, civil disorder, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

The charges of assaulting an officer carry maximum prison sentences of eight years, while assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon carries an enhanced penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building while carrying a dangerous weapon each carry statutory maximums of 10 years in prison. The charge of civil disorder carries up to five years, and the charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building carries a statutory maximum of six months.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested for crimes tied to the assault on the Capitol and investigations are still ongoing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. More than 250 defendants, including McKellop, have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including more than 85 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“While prison sentences have been light for most of the defendants [charged in connection to Jan. 6], judges have shown little tolerance for those who attacked law enforcement that day,” a Politico analysis of those who have been sentenced states.

More than 50 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration and more than 40 have been sentenced to a period of home detention, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C.

McKellop served nearly 22-and-a-half years of active duty service and under one year of inactive service in the U.S. Army. He spent nine years of service in the Special Forces, retiring in 2010 after earning three Bronze Stars and a Meritorious Service Award.

A motion from the prosecution has been filed to prevent “introducing accolades, awards, medals, commendation, certificates, letters, performance reviews and other records from his military service” during his trial. A judge has not yet ruled on the motion. A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for May 3.

In March, McKellop moved to have all the charges dismissed based on selective prosecution, stating that he “and the rest of the Jan. 6 defendants are being prosecuted by a Democratic administration” for being vocal supporters of Trump. The motion to dismiss was denied for failure to “satisfy the rigorous standard for dismissal based on selective persecution.”

McKellop also motioned to change venue from Washington, D.C., to the Western District of Virginia which emcompasses Fishersville, citing that approximately 93% of Washington, D.C., residents voted against Trump — making it the “least diverse political population in the country.” McKellop also cited pretrial publicity related to Jan. 6 and the “almost daily stories about the congressional investigation into the events.” The motion was denied for failing to establish that he “cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial.”

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia declined to comment while the case is pending. McKellop’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment by publication.

McKellop’s trial is slated to begin on July 8 with jury selection beginning on July 7. He remains in custody, as he has since his March 2021 arrest.