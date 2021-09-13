UPDATED: Waynesboro fugitive, missing woman arrested in Pennsylvania; 3-year-old girl still missing

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing three-year-old girl whom they recently discovered has been unaccounted for since February, Sheriff Donald Smith announced in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

On Sept. 4, Amanda Arey, an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, notified a jail officer she had placed her daughter, Khaleesi Cuthriell, under the care of Candi Royer, of Waynesboro, in October of 2020, Smith said.

Arey reported she was told Royer placed Khaleesi with the child’s aunt or maternal grandmother in Covington, but county investigators discovered this claim was false. Royer’s family and friends also reported being told this story and that Khaleesi had not been seen with Royer since February.

Royer was reported missing on Sept. 3 and is believed to be with fugitive Travis Brown of Waynesboro. Royer and Brown’s relationship status at the time of Royer’s disappearance could not be confirmed by Smith, but the two had dated previously, according to a county release. Whether Royer went with Brown willingly or is in danger is unknown, Smith said.

With Royer missing and the amount of time since the last sighting of Khaleesi, Smith said investigators need all the help they can to locate the child.