A Verona man has been charged in Augusta County with rape.

David Ray Whitlock, III, 18, of Verona, was arrested last week and charged with one count of rape and one count of forcible sodomy.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she was raped at her residence in Augusta County. The victim suffered bruising from the incident.

Whitlock has been released from Middle River Regional Jail on bond with home electronic monitoring.