Waynesboro business owner facing felony embezzlement, misdemeanor charges

A Waynesboro business owner is charged with embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports with the city over a six-month period between March and September of this year.

Aaron Michael Mallory, 29, owner of the Farmhaus Coffee Company on Main Street in downtown Waynesboro, is charged in District Court with six counts of felony embezzlement and six counts of failing to file meals tax reports with the Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue. The latter charges are Class 1 misdemeanors.

According to the embezzlement warrants, Brooks failed to turn over meals tax receipts of more than $1,000 collected each month at his business over the period between March and September.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said the meals taxes are paid by patrons of the business. The business owner has a fiduciary responsibility to hold those taxes collected during a month and turn them over to the Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue by the 20th of the following month.

Ledbetter said once the amount of funds exceed $1,000, the charge meets the threshold of felony embezzlement.

The failure to file meals tax reports warrants specify that any sellers of meals must make a report to the city each month showing the amount collected to the commissioner of the revenue.

Mallory told The News Virginian Friday he was working on a statement about the case with his attorneys, but as of Saturday, no statement was provided.

Ledbetter said the business owner has a Tuesday appearance in Waynesboro District Court for an advisement hearing.