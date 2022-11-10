Waynesboro charges two people with weapons, drug offenses

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged two city residents with weapons and drug crimes.

Police used a search warrant last week to search a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. During the search police found firearms and controlled substances.

Arrested and charged were:

» Alysha Harlow, 25. She is charged with possessing or transporting a firearm after having been convicted of felony, possession, use or attempt to use a pistol, shotgun, rifle or other firearm in a threatening manner while attempting to manufacture, sell or distribute more than one pound of marijuana, and possession with intent to sell, give or distribute more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.

» Damien Kain Terry, 19. He is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute 227 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I/II simultaneously with knowledge and intent to possess a firearm and possessing or transporting a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Harlow has been released on bond while Terry is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.