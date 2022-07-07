Waynesboro jury convicts man of manslaughter, DUI

A Waynesboro man was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter and DUI for a car accident last October on East Main Street that killed a 38-year-old woman.

The verdict against Fredrick Palka, 53, was handed down by a Waynesboro Circuit Court jury after just over an hour of deliberation. The sentencing for Palka was set for Oct. 26. The maximum sentence for both crimes is 11 years, but Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Palka is unlikely to receive maximum punishment.

Palka was returning home to Waynesboro on the night Oct. 4 when his 1998 Honda hit Christina Royston, 38, who was standing in the roadway arguing with a motorcycle rider who had hit the back of her 2018 Dodge van.

Royston was thrown in the air and suffered blunt force trauma to the head and extremities, according to an autopsy performed by a state medical examiner.

Although breath and blood tests established that Palka had blood-alcohol level of .20, his attorneys argued his intoxication could not be directly tied to the cause of the accident that killed Royston.

Attorney Tyler Jerrell said it was dark on the night of Oct. 4 when Palka hit Royston. And he said Palka did not swerve in his vehicle or have delayed reactions.

“There is no direct connection,” Jerrell said.

Ledbetter said other motorists driving toward Waynesboro on 250 had avoided the accident scene involving Royston’s van and a wrecked motorcycle belonging to Daniel Summers of Charlottsville.

But he said Palka failed to stop for the two people in the roadway, and then could not pass field sobriety tests administered by a Waynesboro police officer.

“He failed to see things other people saw,” Ledbetter said.

He also said there was a street lamp near Royston’s van. Ledbetter said there was both direct and circumstantial evidence to convict Palka.

According to police testimony, Palka downed four shots of alcohol prior to driving home from his job at Crozet Pizza. It was a drive he was familiar with, and estimates are it only took him about 15 minutes to get to Waynesboro from Crozet.

Palka has been held in jail since last October. Circuit Judge Paul Dryer revoked a bond Palka had not posted, and he will stay in custody until his October sentencing.