A 32-year-old Waynesboro resident was arrested Saturday after eluding police and charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors.

The Waynesboro Police Department responded to Applebee’s Grill and Bar at 900 Lew Dewitt Boulevard on Saturday after it was reported that a male was assaulting multiple people inside the restaurant. Before the officers arrived at the restaurant, the male subject fled the area in a vehicle. A short time later, a Waynesboro officer located the male subject in the 2800 block of West Main Street after the suspected vehicle crashed with another car.

The subject struggled with an officer before fleeing the area traveling East on West Main Street at a high rate of speed. The officer was injured during the struggle. Responding officers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Waynesboro officers identified the alleged suspect at the first crash scene as Terrell Daquan Williams. While additional officers were responding to the location of the injured officer and the crash scene, they were alerted by citizens of a vehicle involved in a crash at the BP gas station at 1441 W. Main Street.

Officers located Williams at this crash scene, removed him from the vehicle, and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, Williams was found to have a suspected large quantity of a controlled substance and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Waynesboro officer and Williams were both transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment for their injuries. The officer was treated and released. Williams was released and taken before the magistrate and is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Williams was arrested on the following alleged offenses: attempted malicious stab, cut, or wound; maliciously stab cut or wound; possessing a controlled substance; DUI fourth offense within 10 years; hit and run of an attended vehicle with a value of more than $1,000; and two counts of obstructing of justice.