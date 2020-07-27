The Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested a 49-year-old Waynesboro man following a sexual abuse investigation that began on July 17.
The sheriff's office said that the investigation division received a referral regarding possible sexual abuse of a child from child protective services. That investigation led to Brian L. Shorter, who allegedly abused a male between the ages of 13 and 18 for a 2-year period.
The alleged abuse occurred at Shorter's home in the 400 block of East Side Highway in Waynesboro.
Shorter was charged with 10 felonies including three counts of sodomy, one count of sexual penetration, one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child by a custodian, and three counts of carnal knowledge.
Shorter was arrested Friday. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
