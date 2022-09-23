Waynesboro man arrested after theft of two vehicles and multiple pursuits

A Waynesboro man was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on multiple charges related to the theft of vehicles, eluding police and warrants from other jurisdictions.

Albert Cox, 60, is being held in Middle River Regional Jail. He is charged with felony eluding, grand larceny of an automobile, and driving under the influence. Cox also has felony warrants in Staunton and Chesterfield County.

The sequence of events regarding Cox started with an attempted traffic stop Wednesday night about 11:30 on East Side Highway. A Ford Explorer failed to stop for a Sheriff’s deputy’s emergency lights and siren. The deputy pursued the the Ford Explorer to the Blue Ridge Parkway and into Nelson County before ending the pursuit in Rockbridge County.

A couple of hours laster, another Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy found a wrecked vehicle on Interstate 81 at mile marker 216. The vehicle was the same Ford Explorer and it was determined that the vehicle was stolen from Chesterfield County.

About 10 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office was called about a car being stolen from the parking lot of the Circle K Gas Station in Mint Spring.

An hour later, an Augusta County deputy found the stolen car from the Circle K on Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and tried to stop the vehicle. A pursuit continued through Waynesboro and into Augusta County. An off-duty deputy deployed stop sticks in the vicinity of Dooms Crossing Road and Route 340.

The stolen car stopped. In the 500 block of East Side Highway. Cox was taken into custody without incident.