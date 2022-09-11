Waynesboro man charged with multiple drug charges

A Waynesboro man was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses stemming from a Thursday search of his residence.
Lucas A. Smith, 22, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to distribute or possess more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana. Smith was being held Friday in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Waynesboro police officers executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Ohio Street Thursday. The officers found an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Smith was identified as the accused party.