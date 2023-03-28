A Waynesboro man was convicted last week of abduction and other felony charges in Waynesboro Circuit Court after a four-hour bench trial.

Chad Thomas Cash, 45, of Waynesboro, was found guilty Friday of two counts of abduction and two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Judge Paul Dryer rendered the verdict after testimony and argument. Cash, free on bond since his arrest, was remanded to jail after the verdict and will be sentenced on Aug. 2. He could face a maximum prison time of 28 years.

Cash was convicted of holding a Waynesboro man and his wife at gunpoint for several minutes on the night of Dec. 26, 2021, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Ledbetter said Cash had gone to the couple’s 400 block Chestnut Avenue home on Dec. 26 armed with a snub-nosed .357 magnum revolver and a semi-automatic .45-caliber weapon. Ledbetter said Cash was angry over his wife’s prior relationship with the male who lived on Chestnut. Cash was upset over what he incorrectly perceived as inappropriate contact with his wife.

While holding the couple hostage, Cash threatened to shoot them and, at one point, asked the husband to play Russian roulette with one of the weapons, according to Ledbetter. The husband refused.

In his defense, Cash testified he did not remember anything from when he was at E&J’s Deli on Dec. 26 until waking up in jail the following morning.

After hearing testimony and arguments, Dryer retired to his chambers to look at notes he made and deliberated for 15 minutes before returning the verdict.

Ledbetter said defense requests for medical testing to evaluate a possible brain injury for Cash delayed the case coming to trial.

Cash is looking at potential maximum sentences of 10 years on each of the abduction convictions and eight years maximum total on the two use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Ledbetter.