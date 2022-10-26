Waynesboro man gets 10-year sentence for drunk driving fatality

A Waynesboro man was sentenced to 10 years Wednesday for a drunk driving accident a year ago on East Main Street that killed a 38-year-old woman.

Fredrick Palka, 54, was sentenced in Waynesboro Circuit Court to 10 years with five years suspended for convictions of vehicular involuntary manslaughter and DUI. That means Palka will serve five years in prison.

Palka’s July convictions by a Waynesboro Circuit Court jury came after just over an hour of deliberation.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Palka was returning to Waynesboro in a 1998 Honda when his vehicle struck Christina Royston, 38. Royston was standing in the roadway arguing with a motorcycle rider who had hit the back of her 2018 Dodge van.

Royston was thrown in the air and suffered blunt force trauma to the head and extremities, according to a state medical examiner’s autopsy.

Palka had a blood-alcohol level of .20, and told police he had taken four shots of alcohol after leaving work in Crozet that day.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Palka told Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter that he had also taken four drinks before leaving for work on the morning of Oct. 4.

Ledbetter said other factors included in the sentencing were that Palka didn’t see the woman in the road arguing after other motorists had seen her.

“He did not see her or move around her like others did,” Ledbetter said. And while it was approaching darkness, Ledbetter said there was some light at the time of the accident.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Palka apologized to members of Royston’s family.

“He said he knew they (the family) were suffering, and it was all his fault,” Ledbetter said of Palka’s courtroom contrition.

Judge Paul Dryer looked at similar cases in the region before pronouncing sentence, according to Ledbetter.

The prosecutor said Palka’s case was only the second vehicular manslaughter case in Waynesboro in 23 years.