Waynesboro man pleads guilty to child sex and child pornography charges

A Waynesboro man last week pleaded guilty to charges of child sex abuse and producing child pornography.

The guilty pleas happened in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, will be sentenced June 29. He is looking at a maximum sentence of six life terms and 200 years, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Jones was arrested in the fall of 2020. He was accused of sexually abusing two young boys. Ledbetter said Jones girlfriend at the time found videos showing the sexual abuse. Jones has been held in jail since his arrest in 2020.

“He admitted to the videos when he was questioned,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said the charges Jones pleaded to on March 30 include six counts of forcible sodomy of a child less than 13, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child less than 13, two counts of producing child pornography with children less than 13, a single count of producing child pornography with a child less than 13 and three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13.