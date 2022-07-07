Waynesboro police arrest three in connection with theft ring

The Waynesboro police have arrested three men in connection with a theft ring and related crimes.

Police said the arrests happened after an investigation involving multiple thefts from businesses and construction sites over the past month.

Those arrested include Wayne Shull, 47, of Waynesboro.

Shull is charged with intentionally destroying, defacing or damaging property valued at less than $1,000, with stealing property valued at more than $1,000 and stealing a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more. He also is charged with buying or receiving stolen goods from another person valued at $1,000 or more, unlawful possession of a Schedule 1 or !1 controlled substance under the Drug Control Act while simultaneously possessing a firearm and possession or transporting a firearm while a convicted felon. Shull is also charged with possessing a controlled substance classified as Schedule 1 ot 11 substance without a valid prescription.

James Austin McClaugherty, 25, not fixed address, is charged with buying or reeiving stolen goods from another person valued at $1,000 or more.

Anthony Kristopher Geer, 39, of Waynesboro, is charged with intentionally destroying, defacing or damaging property valued at $1,000 or more, stealing property valued at $1,000 or more, entering a building at night with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape robbery or arson, knowingly and intentionally transporting a firearm after having been convicted of a felony and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance classified as Schedule 1 or 11.

All three suspects are being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond.