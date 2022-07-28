Waynesboro police investigating burglary of Main Street CVS

Waynesboro police are investigating a burglary of the West Main Street CVS Pharmacy that happened in the early morning hours of last Sunday.

Police responded about 2 a.m. and discovered a burglary.

Through their investigation police found that two men had entered the pharmacy but were halted by the pharmacy’s alarm. Video surveillance showed that three men were involved.

Police said all three had come to the store during regular operating hours on Saturday and had tampered with the security system.

Any person with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Cross with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.