Waynesboro police investigating student shooting air gun at another

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an April 22 incident in which one Westwood Hills Elementary School student came to the front porch of another student, and allegedly fired a CO2 air pistol toward the other, releasing smoke.

Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the police department said the case is under investigation and no further information could be released now.

The mother of the student who was the alleged target filed a police report with Waynesboro police. She said her daughter “was inconsolable” after the incident. The mother said she has also filed a trespassing order against the family of the student who she said brought both the CO2 pistol and a pocket knife to her family’s property. She is also concerned about how the Waynesboro Schools are handling the incident.

The woman said her daughter “had been bullied” repeatedly by the other student, and she is concerned for her safety.

Ryan Barber, the assistant superintendent for the Waynesboro Schools, said the school district has “put a detailed safety plan in place” to mitigate the behavior. He said if the behavior could not be mitigated, program changes for the student would be taken.

“The message is that bullying or retaliatory behavior is never okay for the school division,” Barber said. He said the incident under investigation “is shocking at any grade level.”

The mother of the traumatized student said her daughter and the other student were riding home on the bus from school on April 22 when the bullying of her daughter occurred. As both students were exiting the school bus, the girl swung a cloth lunch bag and hit the other student, bloodying his nose. The bus driver had to take the injured student back to school for medical attention. The mother said her daughter was subjected to repeated taunting before the bus incident.

The mother said her daughter did not remember that an ice pack was in the lunch bag. The ice pack caused the injury. A short time after the incident on the bus, the student under investigation showed up at the residence, carrying a pocket knife and the CO2 air pistol.

Although the mother did not witness the incident in person under investigation because she was at work, she did see it on a home security camera. She was alerted to the incident when the male student came on the family’s property.

She said she wants the Waynesboro Schools to look at policies regarding such behavior.

“I want to make sure that these kids who go through the juvenile system are flagged and held accountable,” she said.

Barber said the Waynesboro Schools stay in regular contact with the Waynesboro Police Department regarding student behavior.

“We become aware of incidents in the community and process each situation,” he said. “We come up with a unique safety plan to each incident.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.