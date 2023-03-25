The search is ongoing for a man police warn is "armed and dangerous."

Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Dupont Boulevard at about 5:58 p.m. Saturday for a domestic-related incident where shots were fired at a vehicle, a press release said. The vehicle was struck, but the occupant was not injured.

Officers identified James Wesley Reinhold, a 32-year-old male from Augusta County, as a suspect, the release said. Reinhold, who left the area before officers arrived on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him is urged to call 9-1-1 and not approach him.

Anyone with information concerning the ongoing investigation or location of Reinhold is asked to call Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.