Waynesboro police seek suspect in random street shooting

The Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help with information about an early morning shooting incident on Tuesday.

Police said that an unidentified individual fired multiple shots in the area that injured no one but hit adjacent dwellings in the 1000 block of 10th Street. Police responded to the reports about 1:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Any person with information about the shootings should contact Corporal Dean with the Waynesboro Police Departmenat at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.