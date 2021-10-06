 Skip to main content
Waynesboro woman dies after being hit by car on East Main Street
Waynesboro woman dies after being hit by car on East Main Street

A 38-year-old woman was killed Monday night on East Main Street in downtown Waynesboro, according to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department.

Frederick J. Palka

Frederick J. Palka, 53, of Crozet.

Christina M. Royston, while driving a 2018 Dodge van, was involved in a crash with a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old male from Charlotteville on East Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday. 

After the crash, Royston and the male reportedly "engaged in an altercation" while in the road, the report said.

While still standing in the road, both motorists were allegedly hit by a 1998 Honda sedan driven by Frederick J. Palka, 53, of Crozet.

Royston was taken from the scene by ambulance and died on the way to the hospital, police said. The Charlottesville man later sought medical treatment for his injuries.

Palka was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Both crashes remain under investigation, police said.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

