Waynesboro YMCA mural spray painted with swastikas

Waynesboro police are investigating the weekend spray painting of swastikas on a mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA on South Wayne Avenue.

YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said he was notified of the hate crime early Monday morning. Four swastikas were spray painted on a YMCA mural showing a Black father and daughter swimming.

“The Y is extremely frustrated and saddened by this act,” Fife said in a statement. “The mural is not only beautiful and impacting street art — it speaks to the inclusive mission of our organization.”

Fife said the swastikas have been covered. He said the YMCA reached out to the original artist who painted the mural, Nils Westergard, and another local painter. Unfortunately, Westergard is overseas and is not returning until March. But Fife said he was given a complete paint list to do touch-up work.

The Y leader said the Y hopes to have touched up the damaged mural by the end of this week.

The reaction to the hate crime was heard at Monday night’s Waynesboro City Council meeting.

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams said the council had been told of the incident before the meeting.

Williams said the council “is certainly anti-hate, and we want all citizens to know that; we want to foster a community where all citizens feel safe and respected. We will continue to follow the investigation of the incident and comment and act appropriately as more is known.”

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood said of the act, “there is no place for that in our town.”

The Waynesboro Police Department has taken a report on what happened, said Police Chief David Shaw.

“We are following up on leads,” said Shaw. Fife said camera footage from the Y is also being reviewed.

Any person with information is asked to call the police department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.