FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Wilson Memorial High School was briefly locked down Thursday morning while deputies searched for a student suspected of a burglary and a stolen firearm.

The student was located at the school and interviewed. A stolen firearm suspected in the burglary was not found at Wilson Memorial.

The Juvenile Court Services Unit has been contacted about the Wilson Memorial student and one other juvenile, and charges are pending against both, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was initially contacted about 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a medical issue involving a juvenile in the Stuarts Draft area. During this call, Sheriff’s deputies determined the Stuarts Draft juvenile and the Wilson Memorial student were involved in a burglary in Crimora where a firearm was stolen.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said there was no immediate danger to the public. However, Smith said the school was locked down “out of an abundance of caution” until deputies could determine the stolen firearm was not on campus.