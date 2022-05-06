Woman arrested after low-speed pursuit in Augusta County

A Nelson County woman was arrested Wednesday on Augusta County charges after leading police in multiple jurisdictions on a “low-speed” pursuit.

Susan K. Lam, 37, of Nelson County, was arrested and charged in Augusta County with two counts of eluding, obstruction of justice, two counts of possession of controlled substances and numerous traffic offenses.

Lam was driving a white 2018 Kia when she was stopped Wednesday night for a traffic violation on Interstate 81 south in Augusta County. While a deputy was checking her traffic record Lam fled the scene.

She left I-81 in Staunton and refused to stop. She re-entered Augusta County on Barterbrook Road. Several deputies attempted to stop Lam but she refused. Spike strips were used near the intersection of Barterbrook Road and Tinkling Spring Road. Despite this, Lam continue to drive toward Stuarts Draft at speeds ranging between 35 and 40 miles per hour.

The Virginia State Police joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended in Stuarts Draft when Lam pulled the Kia into a shopping center at 2627 Stuarts Draft Highway.

Both Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith and Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin reacted to the pursuit.

“Fleeing from law enforcement is extremely dangerous to the community, the suspect and to law enforcement,” Smith said. “Regardless of the circumstances, it is in everyone’s best interest not to elude from deputies.”

Martin echoed Smith’s comments.

“Because of the inherent dangerousness involved in vehicle pursuits, it is the policy of my office to seek significant additional jail time for anyone who chooses to attempt to elude law enforcement,” Martin said. “It is better for everyone to pull over and not compound the situation by fleeing.”

