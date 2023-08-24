An Augusta County man who wielded a gun while robbing a Waynesboro vape business in January was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

John David Finch, 23, offered a plea to robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Finch received three years of active time for the use of a firearm plea, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence. He was sentenced to eight years suspended on the robbery plea.

Finch also agreed to pay $2,300 in restitution to the Waynesboro Tobacco and Vape Store at 400 Tiffany Drive. The total included $1,700 taken from the register of the business and $600 in items.

Finch’s lawyer, Thomas Weidner, said his client has no money to make restitution with. Circuit Court Judge Paul Dryer admonished Finch to get a job when released from prison and make monthly $100 payments toward the restitution.

The judge told Finch he has sent other defendants back to prison for failing to pay restitution.

“You victimized this gentleman and terrorized him,” said Dryer of the store employee who was held at gunpoint on the night of Jan. 14.

Finch was also ordered to forfeit a .357 Smith and Wesson gun to the Waynesboro Police Department that was used in the robbery.

Finch spoke of his regret in participating in the robbery.

“I’m so sorry for that. It was a really stupid lack of judgement,” he told Dryer.

Finch said he was high on drugs the night of the robbery and said, “I wish I could go back.”

Evidence presented by Assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Eduardo Garza showed that a man dressed in a black hoodie and mask armed with a gun entered the Tobacco and Vape Store on the night of Jan. 14.

The man, identified as Finch, was talking to someone on the phone. Finch ordered the cash register emptied and told the store employee he would shoot if he didn’t comply. Telephone records of Finch showed he was within a short distance of the business just minutes before the robbery occurred.

However, the prosecution did not have the key witness, the store employee, available for testimony. Garza said the employee had returned to Yemen. And despite promises of returning to testify, the employee did not.

Despite some case issues for the commonwealth, Weidner said the plea agreement was “a favorable deal” for his client.

Finch’s co-defendant in the case, Michael Richard Womble, 30, of Waynesboro, is set for a bench trial on robbery and other charges on Dec. 18.