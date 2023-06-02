Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said Friday that skeletal remains found when a contractor dug footers for a Fishersville home last month were over 100 years old.

Smith said the remains were found in the 1600 block of Tinkling Spring Road on May 23. After they were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the remains were examined by a forensic anthropologist.

The examination said the remains appear to be that of a child who passed away between the late 1800s to early 1900s. The child was buried in a coffin in an unmarked grave.

“I would like to thank the Virginia State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their rapid and professional assistance in this case,” Smith said. “We are, of course, saddened by this discovery but thankful that these remains were not connected with any criminal activity.”