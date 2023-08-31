STAUNTON — An Augusta County jury convicted Travis Brown of killing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell on Wednesday, returning a verdict after nearly four hours of deliberation.

Brown was convicted of aggravated murder — which carries a mandatory life sentence — and felony homicide and child abuse and neglect charges. Circuit Court Judge Shannon Sherrill set Feb. 8, 2024, as the date for a sentencing hearing in Augusta County Circuit Court on Brown.

After the verdict was announced, Khaleesi’s mother, Amanda Arey, cried. She hugged Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin. Arey lost custody of Khaleesi in October 2020 after she violated probation. The child was placed in the custody of Brown and his girlfriend, Candi Royer. Royer goes on trial in Augusta County in October for murder charges in Khaleesi’s death.

Brown, 31, showed little expression as the verdict was announced. He was immediately remanded into custody and returned to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Martin said of Brown’s conviction, “This is the verdict we wanted.” He said he was “happy with the attentiveness” of the jury of nine women and three men. The prosecutor said the two-year odyssey of investigating Khaleesi’s death and trying the case had taken an emotional toll on him and his staff.

The Augusta County jury had to absorb three days of testimony, exhibits and videos about the case.

Heartbreaking videos and photos of Khaleesi showed a marked decline in her physical health while in the care of Brown and Royer in late 2020 and early 2021. The decline included weight loss, bruising across much of her body, and cuts. She also had large chunks of hair missing from her head. A medical expert, Dr.Robin Foster, testified Tuesday that Khaleesi had been tortured and had suffered neglect and psychological abuse. Khaleesi is believed to have died in January 2021.

Martin, making his closing argument Wednesday, said Foster had testified that Khaleesi’s life could have been saved had medical care been sought. And while a body has been recovered, Brown did say in a September 2021 interrogation by Augusta County Sheriff’s investigators that Khaleesi died and he hid the body in the trash.

“He thought hiding her would make you believe she was still alive,” Martin told the jury. Later in his closing, Martin said, “He threw her away. She was somebody’s baby.”

And referring to testimony, Martin said Brown accepted cash for Khaleesi’s care from her father months after she died.

Martin also referred to Brown’s penchant for lying to Augusta County Sheriff’s investigators. In the September 2021 interrogation, he told them Khaleesi had been returned to Shenandoah Valley Social Services and their child protective services division. Brown also spoke of Khaleesi’s tendency to fall down.

“It was obvious she was tortured to death,” Martin told the jury.

Brown’s attorney, Dana Cormier, said while there was ample evidence in the case from the FBI, the Virginia State Police, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, it did not point to Brown as the killer.

He said Brown was only in one of the videos, while Royer’s torture and spurned behavior were displayed many more times.

“Candi Royer physically and psychologically tortured three-year-old Khaleesi,” Cormier said.

Cormier also pointed to physical evidence that implicated Royer. Cormier said a wire hanger containing the child’s hair fiber and Royer’s DNA offered further evidence against Royer, not Brown.

Cormier said Brown is a “dope addict and a thief. We know that. You don’t have to like Travis Brown. We know he was lying in Pennsylvania.”

The attorney said the prosecution “wants you to take emotion and convict. You can’t do that,” he said. Cormier asked the jury to follow the law.

“Emotion and suspicion are not enough,” he said.