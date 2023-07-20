A circuit judge has upheld the June seizure and forfeiture of more than 40 dogs and cats from a Stuarts Draft home and ordered the accused owner to pay for the care of the animals.

If the owner, Carl Rudolph Lentz, 59, of the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road, does not appeal Tuesday’s order, the dogs and cats can be legally adopted. Lentz has a month to appeal the ruling.

The ruling by Circuit Judge Paul Dryer was made in Augusta County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A district court hearing last month upheld the seizure of the dogs by Augusta County Animal Control, but Lentz appealed that ruling to Augusta County Circuit Court.

The appeal included eight hours of testimony, evidence, and a defense from Lentz, said Deputy Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lorna Port.

She said while Dryer ordered the 30 dogs and 13 cats forfeited, he did not include six ducks taken from Lentz’s residence. Dryer also ruled that Lentz could not own companion animals in the future and ordered him to pay more than $30,000 for the care of the animals.

The dogs and cats are being cared for at a temporary facility in the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Augusta County Animal Services Center staff are taking care of the animals.

In addition to the seized animals, nearly 30 dead dogs and cats were discovered in freezers on Lentz’s property.

Lentz remains held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail on six charges of felony animal cruelty. Port said a preliminary hearing on the felony charges has not been held yet in Augusta County District Court.

Augusta County Animal Control and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office visited Lentz’s home on June 2. Animal Control Officer Sandra Wilkins said they found undernourished dogs and cats suffering from flea and tick infestation and others suffering from eye and dental problems.

The visit to the Augusta Farms Road residence came after animal control received a call about the welfare of the animals.