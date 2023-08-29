STAUNTON — The videos of then two-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell played to an Augusta County jury Monday were stark and brutal to watch.

Culled from social media and phone records of defendants in the case, the videos showed a once vivacious toddler with blonde hair reduced to a bruised, nearly bald and emaciated child, believed to have died only three months after being taken from her mother’s custody. Estimates offered at Monday’s trial indicate she died in January 2021. Her body was never recovered.

A video from January 2021 shows Khaleesi bruised, frail and unable to stand entirely up in the bathtub. Still photos of Khaleesi, also recovered through search warrants, show a bruised and cut face.

Augusta County resident Travis Brown, 31, one of two people charged in the case, went to trial Monday on charges of aggravated murder, felony murder and child abuse. Brown and his co-defendant and girlfriend, Candi Royer, were entrusted with Khaleesi’s care after her mother returned to prison for a parole violation in October 2020.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said the evidence was developed in the case after the execution of 50 search warrants, including extensive work on Brown’s Cattle Scales Road home outside Waynesboro.

All of the police work shows “horrific and mind-blowing facts” about what happened, according to Martin. Blood taken from upstairs door frames at Brown’s home was Khaleesi’s blood.

Brown and Royer were caught in Pennsylvania in September 2021, soon after Khaleesi was reported missing by her imprisoned mother. The mother, Amanda Arey, testified Brown and Royer had failed to return her calls for months and said she had not talked to Khaleesi since January 2021.

Brown and Royer were found holed up in a Pennsylvania motel after traveling there in a stolen Toyota Camry.

Video from Brown’s interrogation in Pennsylvania by Augusta County Sheriff’s investigators had him repeating that Khaleesi had been taken back into custody by child protective services a short time after she came to live with him and Royer.

Yet employees of Shenandoah Valley Social Services testified Monday they had no record of any follow-up contact with Brown and Royer, and never received any calls after Khaleesi went to live with them.

Brown told Augusta County Sheriff’s investigators Khaleesi “liked to be smacked” and told them “she fell and smacked her f…. head all the time.” He also said she was “possessed.”

When Augusta County Sheriff’s investigator Mike Roane tells him his story and Royer’s about child protective services taking Khaleesi back are inconsistent, Brown is asked to tell what happened to the child. He says, “Kill the camera.”

Brown’s attorney, Dana Cormier, told jurors in his opening statement that they would see a lot of evidence during his client’s trial, estimated to take a week.

But he pointed to Royer as the perpetrator of the abuse. “Candi Royer physically, emotionally and psychologically abused Khaleesi,” Cormier said. Cormier said by the trial’s end, the jury will not be able to determine anything other than “Candi Royer abused” her. Royer is set for trial in Augusta County in October.

Cormier said despite the prosecution’s expected efforts, the jury “won’t know who, what or how or when Khaleesi died.”

In completing his opening statement, Cormier told the jury, “You will be outraged and heartbroken for Khaleesi, but it is your duty to follow the law.”