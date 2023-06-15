A female inmate at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona died early Thursday at the jail after officers and medical personnel responded to the emergency but could not revive her.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

The Sheriff’s Office said jail officers were notified at 4:02 a.m. of an inmate having a medical emergency.

Officers and medical personnel responded and began offering CPR. Emergency medical services were called and arrived at 4:22 a.m. Jail personnel continued to assist in the inmate’s treatment, but she was declared dead at 4:39 a.m.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the inmate’s identity was not being released until family members could be notified. The inmate's body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.